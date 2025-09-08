Defence And Martyrs Day Commemorated In Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday commemorated the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan with a solemn and dignified flag hoisting ceremony.
The event was attended by Embassy officials, members of the Pakistani community in China and media.
On this occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi hoisted the national flag to the tune of national anthem.
In his remarks, Ambassador Hashmi paid rich tribute to the courageous sons of the soil who successfully foiled evil designs of the enemy and defended the motherland with ultimate courage and professionalism.
The Ambassador underscored that bravery and commitment of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to safeguarding our homeland will never be forgotten. He lauded professionalism, discipline and bravery of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
The Ambassador also reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with China and its commitment for maintaining peace and regional stability.
