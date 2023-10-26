Open Menu

Defence Minister Receives UK Secretary Of State For Defence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Defence Minister receives UK secretary of state for Defence

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Minister of Defence, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received in his office today in Riyadh, the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom, Grant Shapps.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

They also discussed aspects of cooperation in the military and defence fields, and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Minister of Defence stressed the need to calm the situation in Gaza.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, several senior officials and the UK Secretary of State for Defence's accompanying delegation.

