Defendant convicted in Japan arson trial, sentencing later: media

Kyoto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A Japanese court found guilty on Thursday the perpetrator of a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio that killed 36 people, with sentencing expected later in the day, local media reported.

Shinji Aoba, 45, who himself nearly died in the fire, is widely expected to be given the death sentence.

The arson attack four-and-a-half years ago at the studios of Kyoto Animation was Japan's deadliest crime in decades, stunning the anime industry and its fans around the world.

Aoba broke into the building, spread gasoline around the ground floor, lit it and shouted "drop dead" on the morning of July 18, 2019, survivors said.

Many of those killed were young, including a 21-year-old woman.

"It is going to be a guilty verdict, but I will deliver the main line at the end," the chief judge said on Thursday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Victims were found on a stairwell to the roof, suggesting they were overcome as they desperately tried to escape.

"There was a person who jumped from the second floor... but we couldn't rush to help because the fire was so strong," one woman told local media at the time.

"It was like I was looking at hell."

More than 30 others were injured, with firefighters calling the incident "unprecedented" and saying that rescuing people trapped inside was "extremely difficult".