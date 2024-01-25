Defendant Convicted In Japan Arson Trial, Sentencing Later: Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Kyoto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) A Japanese court found guilty on Thursday the perpetrator of a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio that killed 36 people, with sentencing expected later in the day, local media reported.
Shinji Aoba, 45, who himself nearly died in the fire, is widely expected to be given the death sentence.
The arson attack four-and-a-half years ago at the studios of Kyoto Animation was Japan's deadliest crime in decades, stunning the anime industry and its fans around the world.
Aoba broke into the building, spread gasoline around the ground floor, lit it and shouted "drop dead" on the morning of July 18, 2019, survivors said.
Many of those killed were young, including a 21-year-old woman.
"It is going to be a guilty verdict, but I will deliver the main line at the end," the chief judge said on Thursday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Victims were found on a stairwell to the roof, suggesting they were overcome as they desperately tried to escape.
"There was a person who jumped from the second floor... but we couldn't rush to help because the fire was so strong," one woman told local media at the time.
"It was like I was looking at hell."
More than 30 others were injured, with firefighters calling the incident "unprecedented" and saying that rescuing people trapped inside was "extremely difficult".
Recent Stories
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case
More Stories From World
-
Six sentenced to death for 2021 Ghana coup plot2 minutes ago
-
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over plane crash2 minutes ago
-
Trump-Biden rematch looms after New Hampshire win7 hours ago
-
Brazil town still feels trauma of mine dam collapse five years on7 hours ago
-
Zverev shocks Alcaraz to join Medvedev in Australian Open semis7 hours ago
-
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors7 hours ago
-
UN agency brings fuel to Al-Shifa, as remaining Gaza hospitals face growing Israeli threats8 hours ago
-
Shipping giant says two vessels turn back from Red Sea after 'explosions'9 hours ago
-
Russia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting over plane crash9 hours ago
-
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 709 hours ago
-
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors9 hours ago
-
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei9 hours ago