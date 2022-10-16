UrduPoint.com

Defendant In Crimean Bridge Attack Case Solomko Detained In Crimea, His Son Confirms

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Defendant in Crimean Bridge Attack Case Solomko Detained in Crimea, His Son Confirms

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The son of Roman Solomko, one of the defendants in the case of the Crimean Bridge explosion, has confirmed to Sputnik that his father had been detained in Crimea.

A Sputnik correspondent visited the residence of Roman Solomko in Kherson and contacted his son Maksim via phone.

"My father left for Crimea on the 8th or 9th, I don't remember exactly... I understand why you are asking. Bad news. Few believe that he is involved," Maksim told Sputnik, commenting on his father's detention.

He added that his father had traveled to Georgia to pay for a customs broker and declare a cargo and that all the official documents were filed correctly.

"This is a set-up! I just have no words about this whole situation," Maksim Solomko told Sputnik.

On October 12, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia were involved in the transportation of the cargo, where the explosive device was hidden, from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti and then to Armenia. Several citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia who participated in the preparation of the terrorist attack have been detained.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire. Two spans of the road bridge partially collapsed. Four people died as a result of the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Ukraine Russia Road Died Armenia Poti Vladimir Putin Kherson Bulgaria Georgia October All From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

5 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

5 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

5 hours ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

5 hours ago
 Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive r ..

Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

5 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.