Defendant in Crimean Bridge Attack Case Solomko Detained in Crimea, His Son Confirms

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) The son of Roman Solomko, one of the defendants in the case of the Crimean Bridge explosion, has confirmed to Sputnik that his father had been detained in Crimea.

A Sputnik correspondent visited the residence of Roman Solomko in Kherson and contacted his son Maksim via phone.

"My father left for Crimea on the 8th or 9th, I don't remember exactly... I understand why you are asking. Bad news. Few believe that he is involved," Maksim told Sputnik, commenting on his father's detention.

He added that his father had traveled to Georgia to pay for a customs broker and declare a cargo and that all the official documents were filed correctly.

"This is a set-up! I just have no words about this whole situation," Maksim Solomko told Sputnik.

On October 12, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the organizer of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Citizens of Ukraine, Georgia and Armenia were involved in the transportation of the cargo, where the explosive device was hidden, from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti and then to Armenia. Several citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia who participated in the preparation of the terrorist attack have been detained.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire. Two spans of the road bridge partially collapsed. Four people died as a result of the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.