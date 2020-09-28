Defendant in MH17 Case Pulatov Wants to Make Statement in Court - Lawyer

Russian national Oleg Pulatov, the defendant in the case of the 2014 MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine, wants to address the court in the Netherlands, his lawyer said Monday at the hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian national Oleg Pulatov, the defendant in the case of the 2014 MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine, wants to address the court in the Netherlands, his lawyer said Monday at the hearing.

The lawyer said that the defense was advising Pulatov against making this statement as it could be unsafe for him.

Pulatov told defense he had nothing to do with transport of Buk missile system, which prosecutors think may have shot down the passenger plane, and did not order the launch, the lawyer told the court.