UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defendant In MH17 Case Pulatov Wants To Make Statement In Court - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:04 PM

Defendant in MH17 Case Pulatov Wants to Make Statement in Court - Lawyer

Russian national Oleg Pulatov, the defendant in the case of the 2014 MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine, wants to address the court in the Netherlands, his lawyer said Monday at the hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Russian national Oleg Pulatov, the defendant in the case of the 2014 MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine, wants to address the court in the Netherlands, his lawyer said Monday at the hearing.

The lawyer said that the defense was advising Pulatov against making this statement as it could be unsafe for him.

Pulatov told defense he had nothing to do with transport of Buk missile system, which prosecutors think may have shot down the passenger plane, and did not order the launch, the lawyer told the court.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Netherlands May Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

2 minutes ago

Parliament nothing in opposition's eye except gett ..

2 minutes ago

Two days left to pay vehicle token tax with specia ..

6 minutes ago

Music, painting, calligraphy classes from October ..

6 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Travels to Pakistan to Disc ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Oxford University Alters Teaching of Chinese ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.