Defendant in US Government Records Theft Case Pleads Guilty - Department of Justice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A defendant in the case against former employee of the US Embassy in Moscow Olesya Krasilova has pleaded guilty, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Earlier today [Tuesday] in the District of Columbia, Haitham Isa Saado Sad, 42, pleaded guilty to several charges related to his role in a scheme to steal U.S. government records and defraud U.S. refugee programs," the DOJ said.

"Defendant sad remains held without bond pending sentencing," it said.

The DOJ said in a press release Friday that the United States had charged Krasilova with a conspiracy to steal government records and defraud the refugee program.

The indictment, unsealed Friday, charges Sad and two other foreign nationals, Aws Muwafaq Abduljabbar, 42, and Krasilova, 43, with "conspiracy to steal U.S. government records and to defraud the United States, theft of U.S. government records, and conspiracy to launder money, all related to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP)."

"The indictment also charges Krasilova and Sad with computer fraud and abuse. Abduljabbar was previously arrested and remains held without bond. Krasilova remains at large," the DOJ said Tuesday.

If convicted, Krasilova and Sad face a maximum 40 years in prison, while Abduljabbar, faces a 35-year sentence.