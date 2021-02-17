Defendants in Madonna Scene Collapse Case in France Receive Suspended Sentences - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A French court in Marseille on Wednesday ruled that defendants in a years-long case on the deadly stage collapse amid preparations for the concert of US singer Madonna received suspended sentences of up to 2 years and fines of up to 150,000 Euros ($181,000), respectively, media reported.

In July 2009, a stage, which was being built for the Madonna show at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, fell apart on workers, leaving two of them dead and eight injured. The case has been underway for eleven years.

According to the France Bleu news outlet, Live Nation France, the company responsible for the organization of the concert, received a 150,000 euro fine and then-director Jacqueline Bitton was sentenced to 2 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 euros.

Another defendant, Timothy Norman, the leader of the ESG firm tasked with the scene editing, received a 2-year suspended sentence and a 15,000-euro fine. The Tours Concept France company, also responsible for the scene maintenance, was fined 50,000 euros.

The media outlet noted that the hearing to determine the victims' compensation is scheduled for June 25.