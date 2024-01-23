Defending champion Sabalenka blasts into Australian Open semis

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Dominant defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday stormed past ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova, setting up an intriguing Australian Open semi-final with Coco Gauff.

The world number two was untouchable in a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory on Rod Laver Arena, reaching the last four at a Grand Slam for the sixth consecutive time.

She will meet Gauff next in a replay of last year's US Open final, which the American teenager won in three sets.

After that defeat when favourite at Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka made clear she wants to ensure she is not a one-hit wonder.

And on current form, dropping just 16 games so far at Melbourne Park, Gauff will be the underdog again.

"I played really great tennis, I just hope I can keep playing this way," said the 25-year-old Sabalenka.

"I mean, it's all because of the atmosphere. I have the best support here."

The Belarusian had won all seven of her previous Grand Slam quarter-finals and attributed her consistency to hard work.

"A lot of hard work. I have been working so hard this last year and in pre-season. It's all about hard work, give it all in the practice court so you are ready for the match," she said.