Defense Appeals Against Extension Of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich's Arrest In Russia - Court

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Defense Appeals Against Extension of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich's Arrest in Russia - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The defense of The Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, appealed against the decision to extend his preventive measure in the form of arrest, a representative of the Lefortovo district court of Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Lefortovo district court extended Gershkovich's detention period until August 30.

"The court received an appeal against the extension of the preventive measure in the form of detention of Gershkovich," the representative said.

