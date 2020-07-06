UrduPoint.com
Defense Appeals Ruling On Theater Director Serebrennikov's Embezzlement Case - Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Defense Appeals Ruling on Theater Director Serebrennikov's Embezzlement Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The defense in the case of Russian theater director Kirill Serebrennikov has appealed the ruling on the embezzlement of 129 million rubles ($1.8 million), the Moscow Meshshansky court press secretary Yuliya Kotomina told Sputnik on Monday.

So far, the legal teams of Serebrennikov's co-defendants have filed appeals, Kotomina said. An appeal usually concerns the entire verdict and not just parts referring to certain co-defendants, so it will concern the director's verdict as well. Serebrennikov's defense still has time to submit its own appeal.

On June 26, the court sentenced Serebrennikov and two other defendants to suspended prison sentences and is holding them liable for the material damages.

