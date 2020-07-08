Defense Appeals Safronov's Arrest In Treason Case - Lawyer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The defense has appealed the two-month arrest of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and ex-journalist, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, lawyer Evgeny Smirnov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Lawyer Ivan Pavlov and I appealed the decision of Moscow's Lefortovo Court today," the lawyer said.