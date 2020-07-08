UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Appeals Safronov's Arrest In Treason Case - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Defense Appeals Safronov's Arrest in Treason Case - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The defense has appealed the two-month arrest of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and ex-journalist, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, lawyer Evgeny Smirnov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Lawyer Ivan Pavlov and I appealed the decision of Moscow's Lefortovo Court today," the lawyer said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Court

Recent Stories

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

6 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

45 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

51 minutes ago

Ex-administrator Lorry Adda held on corruption cha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.