MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The defense has appealed the two-month arrest of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and ex-journalist, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service, lawyer Evgeny Smirnov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Lawyer Ivan Pavlov and I appealed the decision of Moscow's Lefortovo Court today," the lawyer said.