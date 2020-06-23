UrduPoint.com
Defense At MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed Forces May Have Hit Plane By Mistake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:16 PM

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed Forces May Have Hit Plane by Mistake

The Ukrainian military may have hit the MH17 passenger plane in 2014 by mistake, Sabine ten Doesschate, the defense lawyer for Oleg Pulatov, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The Ukrainian military may have hit the MH17 passenger plane in 2014 by mistake, Sabine ten Doesschate, the defense lawyer for Oleg Pulatov, said Tuesday.

The Dutch prosecutors consider the scenario unlikely, but the Ukrainian military had access to a large number of weapons, the lawyer said.

Ten Doesschate suggested that the Ukrainian military may have been mistaken, similarly to what happened in 2001 with Siberia Airlines Flight 1812, which was shot down over the Black Sea.

