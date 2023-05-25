Defense Attorneys for Russian National Vinnik Continue Push for Prisoner Swap - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The defense attorneys representing Russian national Alexander Vinnik are continuing to push for a prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow by requesting changes to a protective order on evidence in the case against him, according to court documents filed last week.

Vinnik's lawyers on Friday filed a motion in the US District Court for the Northern District of California to amend a protective order that restricts evidence presented in the criminal case from being used for other matters, such as public advocacy for a prisoner swap.

"Defendant Alexander Vinnik moves to amend the protective order in this case because it imposes unjustifiable restrictions on the defense," the filing said. "As a result of the protective order, however, Mr. Vinnik and the defense team are precluded from discussing any of the evidence in the case with Mr. Vinnik's family, his priest, consular officials, or the public at large."

The US government is charging Vinnik with financial crimes linked to his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e.

Prosecutors accuse Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through the platform by obscuring and anonymizing sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.

Vinnik has been the subject of ongoing prisoner swap negotiations between the United States and Russia, the filing said. Public perception of such cases impacts negotiations towards an exchange, the filing said.

Numerous individuals with knowledge of prisoner swap negotiations have emphasized to Vinnik's defense attorneys the importance of publicly advocating for his inclusion in an exchange deal, a separate filing in support of the motion said.

The US Justice Department has objected to public advocacy for a prisoner swap without citing any legal basis, the filing added.

The defense invites prosecutors to justify the "extraordinary and unwarranted silence" it seeks to impose on Vinnik with the existing protective order, the filing added.