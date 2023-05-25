UrduPoint.com

Defense Attorneys For Russian National Vinnik Continue Push For Prisoner Swap - Filings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Defense Attorneys for Russian National Vinnik Continue Push for Prisoner Swap - Filings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The defense attorneys representing Russian national Alexander Vinnik are continuing to push for a prisoner swap between Washington and Moscow by requesting changes to a protective order on evidence in the case against him, according to court documents filed last week.

Vinnik's lawyers on Friday filed a motion in the US District Court for the Northern District of California to amend a protective order that restricts evidence presented in the criminal case from being used for other matters, such as public advocacy for a prisoner swap.

"Defendant Alexander Vinnik moves to amend the protective order in this case because it imposes unjustifiable restrictions on the defense," the filing said. "As a result of the protective order, however, Mr. Vinnik and the defense team are precluded from discussing any of the evidence in the case with Mr. Vinnik's family, his priest, consular officials, or the public at large."

The US government is charging Vinnik with financial crimes linked to his cryptocurrency platform BTC-e.

Prosecutors accuse Vinnik of enabling criminal activity through the platform by obscuring and anonymizing sources of funds. Vinnik denies the charges against him.

Vinnik has been the subject of ongoing prisoner swap negotiations between the United States and Russia, the filing said. Public perception of such cases impacts negotiations towards an exchange, the filing said.

Numerous individuals with knowledge of prisoner swap negotiations have emphasized to Vinnik's defense attorneys the importance of publicly advocating for his inclusion in an exchange deal, a separate filing in support of the motion said.

The US Justice Department has objected to public advocacy for a prisoner swap without citing any legal basis, the filing added.

The defense invites prosecutors to justify the "extraordinary and unwarranted silence" it seeks to impose on Vinnik with the existing protective order, the filing added.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Lawyers United States Cryptocurrency Criminals Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

20 minutes ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

20 minutes ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

20 minutes ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

27 minutes ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

31 minutes ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.