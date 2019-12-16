Defense Chief Esper Urges Iraq to Help Stop Attacks on US Bases - Prime Minister Al-Mahdi

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) US Defense Secretary telephoned Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi to express concern over a spate of recent shelling and rocket attacks on American forces in Iraq , a readout from the prime minister 's office said on Monday.

"US secretary of Defense expressed his concern over targeting of some installations, and the necessity to take measures to stop them," the readout stated.

Esper also warned against any unilateral decisions, saying these would have "negative reactions that are difficult to control" and would threaten the security and sovereignty of the country.

The two also discussed collaboration against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and support for US-led coalition forces battling the terror group in Iraq, the readout said.

In recent weeks, US officials have blamed Iran-backed Shia militas for nearly a dozen increasingly sophisticated rocket and mortar attacks on bases that jointly house American and Iraqi forces.