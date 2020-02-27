UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Chiefs Of US, Turkey Discuss Situation In Idlib - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Defense Chiefs of US, Turkey Discuss Situation in Idlib - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper  discussed the situation in Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our minister and his US colleague discussed over phone the solution to the problem in Idlib, first of all, exchanged opinions on bilateral regional issues and discussed defense and security," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Idlib All

Recent Stories

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

31 minutes ago

IMF Deputy Leader Tao Zhang to Visit Greece Next W ..

9 minutes ago

Italian Doctors Cure Coronavirus Patients With Ant ..

9 minutes ago

US, Brazil Top Diplomats Discuss Bolsonaro's Upcom ..

9 minutes ago

Erdogan Condemns Killings of Muslims During Unrest ..

10 minutes ago

IMF Says to Continue Discussions With Argentina on ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.