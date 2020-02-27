Defense Chiefs of US, Turkey Discuss Situation in Idlib - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper discussed the situation in Syrian province of Idlib, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Our minister and his US colleague discussed over phone the solution to the problem in Idlib, first of all, exchanged opinions on bilateral regional issues and discussed defense and security," the ministry said.