Defense Conference Involving US, Northern European Nations Launches in Helsinki - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A two-day defense conference involving military leaders from 11 northern European nations and the United States kicked off Wednesday in Helsinki to discuss regional challenges, the US European Command (EUCOM) said.

"The two-day event brings together military leaders from 12 nations to discuss the security environment and its challenges in northern Europe and the Baltic Sea region while promoting dialogue and mutual understanding between the countries in attendance," a EUCOM statement said.

Dubbed the Northern Europe Chiefs of Defense Conference, it brings together US top brass with representatives from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Sweden in a thinly veiled bid to counteract Russian interests in the region.

"The strategic importance of the high north and Baltic regions cannot be understated," EUCOM Commander Gen. Tod Wolters in the statement. "Our northern European Allies and Partners are highly capable and have diverse operational experience that contributes immensely to the security of the Euro-Atlantic."

The EUCOM underscored that the defense cooperation between northern European nations, the United States and allies throughout Europe continue to be strong.

The EUCOM noted that the event was planned for 2020 however was rescheduled one the COVID-19 pandemic.