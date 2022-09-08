UrduPoint.com

Defense Contact Group Talks On Support For Ukraine Have Long-Term Horizon - Milley

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Defense Contact Group Talks on Support for Ukraine Have Long-Term Horizon - Milley

The discussions of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group about support for the country were not solely related to the current conflict with Russia but have a long-term horizon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The discussions of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group about support for the country were not solely related to the current conflict with Russia but have a long-term horizon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"The discussions from today's meetings were not just about support to the current fight, but equally important, it's the longer-term," Milley said during a press conference.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss continued support to Kiev.

Milley said that Ukraine was well-supplied by the United States and its allies with all the weapons systems needed to defend itself.

Ukraine has been seeing "real and measurable gains" from using these systems, Milley said.

Russia has very serious ambitions in Ukraine so it is necessary for the United States and its allies to continue supporting the country, Milley added.

