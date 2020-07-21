UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Contractor INovex Pays $962,000 To End Billing Row With NSA - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Defense Contractor iNovex Pays $962,000 to End Billing Row With NSA - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The defense contracting iNovex has agreed to pay almost $1 million to the US government to settle a dispute over alleged overbilling with the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Justice announced in a news release on Monday.

"iNovex Information Systems, located in Annapolis, Maryland has agreed to pay the United States $962,747.42 to resolve Federal False Claims Act allegations that iNovex knowingly billed the NSA ... or work performed by certain iNovex employees who did not meet all of the specialized qualifications required under their contract," the release said.

The settlement resolves the allegation that between 2012 and 2016, iNovex knowingly billed the NSA, and the NSA paid, for work performed by iNovex employees despite the fact that those employees did not obtain a certification required for payment of the rates for their labor categories, the release said.

"Defense contractors are required to bill for costs actually incurred, and to be truthful in the claims they submit to federal agencies. The US Attorney's Office and our partners are committed to protecting taxpayer Dollars and ensuring integrity and compliance with federal agency standards," the release said.

The agreement settles the allegations that iNovex billed the federal government for work performed by employees who did not meet the qualifications required under their contract, the release added.

Related Topics

Annapolis United States 2016 All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

41 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

41 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

41 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.