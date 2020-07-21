Defense Contractor iNovex Pays $962,000 to End Billing Row With NSA - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The defense contracting iNovex has agreed to pay almost $1 million to the US government to settle a dispute over alleged overbilling with the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Justice announced in a news release on Monday.

"iNovex Information Systems, located in Annapolis, Maryland has agreed to pay the United States $962,747.42 to resolve Federal False Claims Act allegations that iNovex knowingly billed the NSA ... or work performed by certain iNovex employees who did not meet all of the specialized qualifications required under their contract," the release said.

The settlement resolves the allegation that between 2012 and 2016, iNovex knowingly billed the NSA, and the NSA paid, for work performed by iNovex employees despite the fact that those employees did not obtain a certification required for payment of the rates for their labor categories, the release said.

"Defense contractors are required to bill for costs actually incurred, and to be truthful in the claims they submit to federal agencies. The US Attorney's Office and our partners are committed to protecting taxpayer Dollars and ensuring integrity and compliance with federal agency standards," the release said.

The agreement settles the allegations that iNovex billed the federal government for work performed by employees who did not meet the qualifications required under their contract, the release added.