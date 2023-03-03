Defense Firms to Be Under External Management If Disrupting State Defense Orders - Decree

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Defense enterprises that disrupt state defense orders during martial law will be transferred under external management, according to a relevant presidential decree released on the official legal information portal on Friday.

The decree went into effect on Friday.

"In case of violation by businesses that are the main executors of the supply of products under the state defense order or the executors involved in the supply of products under the state defense order, their obligations under the state contract, including the failure to take measures to ensure the supply of products under the state defense order, until martial law is lifted: the rights of participants (shareholders) of such a business entity and the powers of its governing bodies are suspended," the document read.

External control will be introduced over such enterprises based on proposals from the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the document added.