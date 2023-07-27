Open Menu

Defense For Arrested Russian National Klyushin In US Says Awaiting New Date For Sentencing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Defense for Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin is awaiting a new date for his sentencing, Klyushin's lawyer, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A US court canceled on Wednesday the sentencing of Klyushin, who was convicted by a Federal jury in February on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud, until further notice.

"We are waiting for a new date," Nemtsev said.

