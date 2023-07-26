Open Menu

Defense Industry Cooperation Between Russia, CAR Actively Developing - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Defense industry cooperation between Russia and the Central African Republic (CAR) is actively developing and Moscow has recently delivered an L-39 fighter jet to Bangui, Russian Ambassador to the car Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik.

"Cooperation in the field of military and technical cooperation is actively and consistently developing ... Recently, Russia has carried out a large supply of relevant weapons, in particular aircraft," Bikantov said.

In particular, Moscow supplied "the L-39 fighter, which, in fact, marks the creation of a separate branch of army aviation as part of the armed forces of the Central African Republic," the ambassador noted.

