UrduPoint.com

Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role In Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:52 PM

Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

The defense lawyer of a Danish citizen who shot arrows at people in Norway said Saturday that he agreed with the police, who believe the attack had a mental illness background

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The defense lawyer of a Danish citizen who shot arrows at people in Norway said Saturday that he agreed with the police, who believe the attack had a mental illness background.

Fredrik Neumann told the Norwegian channel TV2 that he "agree with the preliminary conclusions and assessments that the police have made in the case.

"

The Norwegian police said on Friday that Espen Andersen Braathen was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to kill five people and injure three others in a shooting spree in the town of Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo.

The 37-year-old converted to islam and was known to police who suspected he might have been radicalized. He was taken to a medical facility after he was arrested and questioned by police on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack Police Norway Oslo From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives commemorative Expo 2020 Dubai stamp collection from ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP encourages children of policemen getting disti ..

IGP encourages children of policemen getting distinction in exams

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

Police arrest 317 drug peddlers within a week

2 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

16 minutes ago
 Relatively less increase made in fuel prices in Pa ..

Relatively less increase made in fuel prices in Pakistan: Gill

16 minutes ago
 118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punj ..

118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.