Defense Lawyer Agrees Mental Illness Played Role in Norway Bow-and-Arrow Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The defense lawyer of a Danish citizen who shot arrows at people in Norway said Saturday that he agreed with the police, who believe the attack had a mental illness background.

Fredrik Neumann told the Norwegian channel TV2 that he "agree with the preliminary conclusions and assessments that the police have made in the case.

The Norwegian police said on Friday that Espen Andersen Braathen was suffering from a mental illness that apparently drove him to kill five people and injure three others in a shooting spree in the town of Kongsberg, southwest of Oslo.

The 37-year-old converted to islam and was known to police who suspected he might have been radicalized. He was taken to a medical facility after he was arrested and questioned by police on Wednesday.