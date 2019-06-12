UrduPoint.com
Wed 12th June 2019

Defense Lawyer Says Likely to Appeal if US Judge Decides Nikulin Able to Stand Trial

The legal defense team of Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, who is detained in the United States on charges of computer hacking, will likely appeal if the judge decides that he is capable of standing trial, lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The legal defense team of Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, who is detained in the United States on charges of computer hacking, will likely appeal if the judge decides that he is capable of standing trial, lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At this stage, the decision by the judge will mean whether the client is capable to stand the trial," Bukh said. "It is likely that at the conclusion of the case, if the case ends up not in our favor, we will appeal the decision of the judge."

Nikulin is appearing before the US judge today.

Bukh said he anticipated that the judge will set up a trial date and guidelines for the parties have to exchange lists of witnesses, documents and other files.

"At this time, we do not have any offers from the government. We still believe that he is not mentally capable to go to trial," Bukh said.

Nikulin was arrested in October 2016 in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States, where he is accused of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and the Formspring online services.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

