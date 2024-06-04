Open Menu

Defense Minister Meets Brazilian Vice President, Signs Defense Cooperation Draft Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz met Monday with Brazilian Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade and Services Geraldo Alckmin.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed enhancing cooperation in the defense industries, research and development, technology transfer, and localization in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

They also discussed the developments in regional and international situations and the efforts being made towards them.

Moreover, both officials signed a draft agreement between the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Brazil for cooperation in the defense sector.

The meeting and the signing ceremony were attended by the Vice Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf and several senior officials from both countries.

