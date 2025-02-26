Open Menu

Defense Minister Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Defense Minister meets with U.S. Secretary of State

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at the U.S. Department of State headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Before the meeting commenced, the defense minister penned a message in the official visitors' log to mark the occasion.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the historic Saudi-American relations and the shared vision of both friendly nations in addressing common challenges to contribute to international security and peace.

They also discussed several issues of mutual interest and the ongoing efforts in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Lebanese Affairs, Prince Yazid bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Farhan; Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari; Advisor at the Royal Court Khaled bin Farid Hadhrawi; Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber; and Director General of the Office of the Minister of Defense, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.

On the American side, a number of officials attended the meeting.

