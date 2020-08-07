Defense Minister Says Israel Will Protect Sovereignty After Explosive Balloon Attack

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Benny Gantz, the Israel defense minister and alternate prime minister, on Friday said that his country would not put up with its sovereignty being violated and its citizens being in harm's way, in the aftermath of recent events in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the Israeli police announced the discovery of explosive balloons flying in the southern city of Arad. The balloons were neutralized by a bomb squad without causing any casualties. Later in the day, the Israeli jet fighters attacked Hamas objects in the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation.

"The state of Israel will not allow any violations of its sovereignty or causing harm to the citizens of the south. Gaza has to understand that there is no other solution [either than] returning our boys and silence, which is what will bring economic growth to the Gaza Strip. In case the terrorist organizations have not got it yet: if you continue testing Israel, you will pay the price," Gantz said, according to his office.

Israel has been blockading the Gaza Strip since 2007 in response to projectile attacks after the Hamas movement took power in the area.