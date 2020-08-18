UrduPoint.com
Defense Minister Says Poland Can Only Offer Financial Assistance To Belarusian Opposition

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Warsaw can only offer financial assistance to the Belarusian opposition, as the latter seeks to unseat President Alexander Lukashenko, Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz told Polish Television on Tuesday.

"Certainly, Poland, as an immediate neighbor and an EU member, has limited capabilities [to influence the situation in Belarus]. Apart from supporting the democratic opposition, apart from the support, including the one financial as well as support when it comes to changes [in the country], we can only observe from the outside. Because all other actions will trigger retortions from the other side," Skurkiewicz said.

According to the official, Poland wants Lukashenko to leave peacefully.

"We cannot allow bloodshed to happen in Belarus. It must be the changes that will be peaceful and lead to Lukashenko simply leaving and transferring power of the president of Belarus," the deputy minister added.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 election results showed the incumbent president win 80.1 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. During the first days of the unrest, police used force against protesters, which resulted in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse, but this has so far not helped to appease the demonstrators.

