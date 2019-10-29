Defense Minister Shoigu Praises Russian Military Base in Armenia During Visit

(@imziishan)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday called a Russian military base in Armenia a guarantor of the region's stability and praised its capability to fend off the current threats following an inspection.

The defense minister is currently making a working visit to Armenia.

"There is the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia's territory, which serves as a guarantor of stability in the Caucasus region. I have inspected it today. The base is combat-capable and ready to stand against the existing security threats together with the Armenian armed forces," Shoigu said during talks with his Armenian counterpart, David Tonoyan.

He referred to Armenia as Russia's key partner in the region and recalled that the two countries had created a joint force grouping, united their air defense systems, and maintained a close cooperation between both countries' general staffs.

In 1997, Moscow and Yerevan signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance, pledging to help each other in case of a military attack and to develop their military and technological cooperation. The countries enjoy mutually beneficial partnerships within multiple formats, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization.