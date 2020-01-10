UrduPoint.com
Defense Minister Shoigu Praises Russian Military For Helping Restore Peace In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:26 PM

Defense Minister Shoigu Praises Russian Military for Helping Restore Peace in Syria

Syria has been gradually restoring peace within the country with the help of the Russian military, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Syria has been gradually restoring peace within the country with the help of the Russian military, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Putin made a trip to the Syrian capital of Damascus, where he and his counterpart, Bashar Assad, visited the Russian forces' command post in the country.

"During the talks, it was noted that the peaceful life in the country is gradually improving. To a great extend it became possible due to actions of our troops. The President thanked the personnel for exemplary performance of tasks to combat international terrorism," the minister said.

He also thanked everyone who remained on duty during their winter holidays.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. Over the last couple of years, the fighting has wound down, and the Syrian government started paying more attention to political settlement, rebuilding infrastructure and the return of refugees. Russia has been heavily involved in the post-war efforts, providing humanitarian assistance and medical help.

