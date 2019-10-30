UrduPoint.com
Defense Minister's Meeting Held In Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:37 PM

Top military officials and defense ministers gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan Wednesday for a meeting

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Top military officials and defense ministers gathered in Baku, Azerbaijan Wednesday for a meeting.

The council of defense ministers of the commonwealth of independent states (CIS), a regional Eurasian block saw the participation of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

CIS Secretary General, Sergei Lebedev chaired the meeting.The concept of military cooperation of CIS members until 2025 was discussed. Also, a common monitoring and evaluation system for radiation, chemical and biological warfare came under discussion.

The military cooperation of CIS members for 2019 was evaluated and the 2020 action plan was also approved by the CIS Council of Defense Ministers. Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received guests at the meeting.

