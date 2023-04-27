Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Defense Ministers of Belarus and Iran have agreed to consolidate efforts to boost peace and security in the current complicated global geopolitical situation, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Defense Ministers of Belarus and Iran have agreed to consolidate efforts to boost peace and security in the current complicated global geopolitical situation, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani, held a meeting in New Delhi.

"The parties emphasized that in the current complex conditions of turbulence, it is the consolidation of joint efforts, cooperation and mutual support that will maintain and strengthen peace and security," the statement read.

The defense ministers noted the significant potential and prospects for developing practical cooperation and expressed interest in further enhancing military contacts, according to the statement.

Khrenin is expected to attend a meeting of defense ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in India on April 28. Belarus has been a dialogue partner since 2010 and an official observer to the SCO since 2015. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.

The procedure for the country's accession to the SCO was launched after the organization's summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand in September 2022. In February 2023, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko signed a decree approving a memorandum on the republic's obligations to obtain its SCO member status. In March, Lukashenko announced the country's desire to obtain full-fledged membership in the SCO before the organization's summit in June.