Defense Ministers of Belarus, Ukraine Discuss 'Sensitive Issues' - Minsk

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed "sensitive issues" and ways to strengthen confidence-building in the region during a phone conversation on Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed "sensitive issues" and ways to strengthen confidence-building in the region during a phone conversation on Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"During the phone conversation, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the military sphere, the existing 'sensitive issues, as well as concrete steps to strengthen the atmosphere of trust and security in the region," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, Khrenin told Reznikov that Minsk "is not the initiator of tension in relations between Belarus and Ukraine."

Reznikov also called for the resumption of cooperation on security and mutual trust between the two countries, the Belarusian ministry said.