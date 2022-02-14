UrduPoint.com

Defense Ministers Of Belarus, Ukraine Discuss 'Sensitive Issues' - Minsk

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Ukraine Discuss 'Sensitive Issues' - Minsk

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed "sensitive issues" and ways to strengthen confidence-building in the region during a phone conversation on Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed "sensitive issues" and ways to strengthen confidence-building in the region during a phone conversation on Monday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"During the phone conversation, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation in the military sphere, the existing 'sensitive issues, as well as concrete steps to strengthen the atmosphere of trust and security in the region," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, Khrenin told Reznikov that Minsk "is not the initiator of tension in relations between Belarus and Ukraine."

Reznikov also called for the resumption of cooperation on security and mutual trust between the two countries, the Belarusian ministry said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Belarus

Recent Stories

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

12 minutes ago
 Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP ..

Supporting women in education key to long-term GDP growth: Emirates LitFest Expo ..

42 minutes ago
 Senate unanimously adopts 'The Transplantation of ..

Senate unanimously adopts 'The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Amend ..

1 minute ago
 School's out in Zimbabwe after 135,000 teachers su ..

School's out in Zimbabwe after 135,000 teachers suspended

1 minute ago
 Kalam Snow Sports Festival concludes

Kalam Snow Sports Festival concludes

1 minute ago
 SACM visits under-construction Mother and Child Ca ..

SACM visits under-construction Mother and Child Care Block at Ganga Ram Hospital ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>