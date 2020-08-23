Defense Ministers of CIS, SCO, CSTO to Meet in Moscow in Early September - Shoigu

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A joint meeting of the defense ministers of the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will be held in Moscow in early September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

The statement was made at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, who arrived in Russia to attend the Army-2020 military exhibition.

"I will be glad to see you in early September in Moscow at a joint meeting of the defense ministers of the CIS, SCO and CSTO member states," Shoigu said.

According to him, the military and technical cooperation between the two countries is developing both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international structures, primarily the CSTO.