UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Ministers Of CIS, SCO, CSTO To Meet In Moscow In Early September - Shoigu

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Defense Ministers of CIS, SCO, CSTO to Meet in Moscow in Early September - Shoigu

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A joint meeting of the defense ministers of the CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will be held in Moscow in early September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

The statement was made at a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, who arrived in Russia to attend the Army-2020 military exhibition.

"I will be glad to see you in early September in Moscow at a joint meeting of the defense ministers of the CIS, SCO and CSTO member states," Shoigu said.

According to him, the military and technical cooperation between the two countries is developing both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international structures, primarily the CSTO.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia David September Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

15 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.