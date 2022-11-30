(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The annual ministerial meeting of the European Intervention Initiative (EI2) member states will take place in Oslo on December 7, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday.

"The annual ministerial meeting for the 13 countries in the European Intervention Initiative (EI2) will take place in Oslo 7th of December," the government said in a statement.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Europe in the context of the special operation in Ukraine, the statement read.

In addition, the parties will discuss the situation in Mali and western Africa, as well as the status and future of cooperation within the framework of the EI2 initiative.

EI2 is a joint military project of 13 states - Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, the UK and Sweden. Representatives from all countries will be present in Oslo, including several defense ministers.