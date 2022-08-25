Defense Ministers of Finland, Sweden, Norway to Discuss Defense Cooperation on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) New opportunities for cooperation, opening up in connection with Finland and Sweden joining NATO, will be discussed on Thursday in the Finnish capital by the defense ministers of these countries and Norway.

"On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will receive Norwegian and Swedish defense ministers Bjorn Arild Gram and Peter Hultqvist in Finland. Minister Kaikkonen will meet with both ministers on a bilateral and trilateral basis," the Finnish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Topics for discussion with the Norwegian minister will include bilateral defense cooperation and the security situation in neighboring regions.

The ministers will also discuss the process of joining NATO, the purchase of F35 fighter jets by Finland, logistical and industrial cooperation. The program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Hietaniemi Memorial Cemetery.

With the Swedish defense minister, Kaikkonen will discuss, among other things, bilateral defense cooperation, the process of joining NATO and other issues of defense policy.

At the tripartite ministerial meeting, defense cooperation between the countries, the future of Scandinavian interaction and the security situation in neighboring regions will be discussed.