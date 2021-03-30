UrduPoint.com
Defense Ministers Of Greece, China Meet To Discuss Cooperation - Greek Ministry

Defense Ministers of Greece, China Meet to Discuss Cooperation - Greek Ministry

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Greek National Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos met with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe as part of the latter's official visit to Greece, the Greek Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by a deputy defense minister, the chief of the General Staff and other officials.

The ministers discussed issues related to bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the defense sphere.

"Panagiotopoulos presented to his Chinese counterpart the current security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Mr. Fenghe expressed the opinion that a solution cannot be found by threat or use of force, but only by building good-neighborly relations," the Greek ministry said.

