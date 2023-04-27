Defense Ministers of India, China Discuss Border Tensions Between Both Nations - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in New Delhi to discuss developments in the border areas of the two countries, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders. He added that all issues at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

Li arrived in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting on Friday.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the line of actual control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.