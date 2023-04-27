UrduPoint.com

Defense Ministers Of India, China Discuss Border Tensions Between Both Nations - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Defense Ministers of India, China Discuss Border Tensions Between Both Nations - Ministry

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in New Delhi to discuss developments in the border areas of the two countries, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, in New Delhi to discuss developments in the border areas of the two countries, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Raksha Mantri categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquility at the borders. He added that all issues at the LAC (Line of Actual Control) need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments. He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

Li arrived in New Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting on Friday.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the line of actual control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China New Delhi Bhutan Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From

Recent Stories

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukrain ..

South Korea Will Work Actively to Safeguard Ukraine - President Yoon Tells US Co ..

2 minutes ago
 Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title ..

Migration to US Southern Border to Rise When Title 42 Expulsion Policy Ends May ..

2 minutes ago
 US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Ag ..

US, South Korea, Japan Must Boost Security Ties Against N Korea Nuclear Threat - ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

Germany opens Honorary Consulate in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling e ..

PFA lodges FIRs against two butchers for selling expired meat

3 minutes ago
 Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliamen ..

Hungary Gov't to Submit Judicial Bill to Parliament to Unblock EU Funds - Justic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.