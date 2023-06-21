Defense Ministers of Israel, Ukraine Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 10:16 PM

TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held his first telephone conversation since taking office with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, during which the parties discussed the humanitarian situation in the conflict zone, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Minister Gallant was briefed on developments on the ground and expressed concern about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The parties also discussed the overall threat posed by Iran and its impact on the war in Ukraine, as well as its impact on a broader global level," the ministry said.

Gallant also briefed Reznikov on the progress made in developing an early attack warning system for civilians that is expected to be implemented in Ukraine, it added.

Reznikov said on Twitter that he had discussed with his Israeli counterpart "the perspectives of a project to protect Ukrainians from aerial threats," such as Iranian drones.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with weapons and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance. In January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing to Ukraine its Iron Dome air defense system.

Iran has been manufacturing drones since the 1980s, but the issue became a subject of public focus last year after Western countries accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for alleged use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations. Despite this, in February 2023, the European Union introduced sanctions against "individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia's military." The bloc also mulled the possibility of including Iran's drone operators in the sanctions list.

