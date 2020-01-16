Defense Ministers of Nordic Countries Discuss Iraq, Fight Against IS - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Defense ministers of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland discussed the situation in Iraq and a fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) via a video conference, Finnish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We discussed the security situation in Iraq and the conditions for a coalition against IS.

We have a common wish that the fight against terrorism continues in the region in cooperation with the Iraqi administration. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation together with other countries involved in the operation," Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, as quoted in the ministry's press release.

Tensions escalated in Iraq after the killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad by the US earlier this month prompted Iran to fire ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops ” in Erbil and near the Iraqi capital. No one was killed.