Defense Ministers of Turkey, Russia Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"During the conversation, Minister Akar discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues with his Russian colleague, in particular, the situation in Ukraine and Syria," the ministry said, adding that Akar and Shoigu also talked about the grain deal.