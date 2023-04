Defense Ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, Iran Set to Meet in Moscow Tuesday - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) A meeting of the defense ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran is scheduled to take place in Moscow on April 25, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"It is planned to hold a meeting of defense ministers and intelligence leaders of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iran in Moscow tomorrow," Akar said, as quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency.