UrduPoint.com

Defense Ministries Of Russia, Kazakhstan Preparing Joint Drills Within CSTO Format - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The defense ministries of Russia and Kazakhstan are preparing to hold joint drills within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) format, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our ministries and departments are actively working, the intergovernmental commission is working actively, the ministries of foreign affairs, the defense ministry are preparing various events together, including joint exercises within the framework of the CSTO, and so on," Putin said during a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

