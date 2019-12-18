Defense Ministry Denies Media Reports About Flights of Russian Bombers Above Iran

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied Israeli media reports about the flights of Russian bombers in Iranian airspace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has denied Israeli media reports about the flights of Russian bombers in Iranian airspace.

The ministry said that earlier some media outlets had disseminated information about the route of Russian long-range strategic bombers to Syria: they allegedly flew from their airfields through Iranian airspace to carry out combat missions in Syria in order to reduce flight time.

"Information from one of the Israeli internet resources about the alleged flights of Russian bombers in Iranian airspace is fake," it said.