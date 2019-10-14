UrduPoint.com
Defense Ministry Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian Air Strikes On Syria Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

Defense Ministry Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian Air Strikes on Syria Hospitals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov dismissed claims by The New York Times (NYT) about alleged Russian air strikes on hospitals in Syria.

"The Russian Defense Ministry familiarized itself with the publication of American newspaper The New York Times about the alleged attacks of Russian fighters on Syrian 'hospitals'. First of all, we would like to express regret that the serious media outlet became the victim of manipulations by terrorists and British intelligence services," Konashenkov said.

The NYT wrote on October 13 that "the Russian Air Force has repeatedly bombed hospitals in Syria in order to crush the last pockets of resistance to President Bashar al-Assad."

Konashenkov said target coordinates were not provided to pilots by voice on the radio openly.

He said the bombed "hospital" the NYT wrote about was actually a well-protected terrorist bunker in a cave, seen by 80 journalists.

