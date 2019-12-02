Defense Ministry Dismisses NYT Report on Russia 'Bombing' Syrian Refugee Camp in August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed a report by The New York Times (NYT) about Russia 's Aerospace Forces' alleged bombing of a Syrian refugee camp in August

"Like a month and a half ago, the ridiculous accusations by the authors of the fake are based on a video of unknown origin with swindlers from the White Helmets against the backdrop of buildings of the 'refugee camp'; pictures of the blue sky in which a Russian plane was supposed to be and fragments of Russian phrases, allegedly belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces pilots," ministry spokesman Maj.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"To the disappointment of those who ordered the fake, we are forced to recall again that the transfer of the coordinates of targets to the pilots of Russian bombers or reports on the fulfillment of their tasks are not carried out by voice on the air openly," Konashenkov said.

The NYT wrote December 1 that "eyewitness photos and videos, flight logs and cockpit tapes obtained by The Times enabled reporters to trace an airstrike on a Syrian camp for displaced families to a Russian pilot."