UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defense Ministry Dismisses NYT Report On Russia 'Bombing' Syrian Refugee Camp In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 09:45 PM

Defense Ministry Dismisses NYT Report on Russia 'Bombing' Syrian Refugee Camp in August

The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed a report by The New York Times (NYT) about Russia's Aerospace Forces' alleged bombing of a Syrian refugee camp in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry dismissed a report by The New York Times (NYT) about Russia's Aerospace Forces' alleged bombing of a Syrian refugee camp in August.

"Like a month and a half ago, the ridiculous accusations by the authors of the fake are based on a video of unknown origin with swindlers from the White Helmets against the backdrop of buildings of the 'refugee camp'; pictures of the blue sky in which a Russian plane was supposed to be and fragments of Russian phrases, allegedly belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces pilots," ministry spokesman Maj.

Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"To the disappointment of those who ordered the fake, we are forced to recall again that the transfer of the coordinates of targets to the pilots of Russian bombers or reports on the fulfillment of their tasks are not carried out by voice on the air openly," Konashenkov said.

The NYT wrote December 1 that "eyewitness photos and videos, flight logs and cockpit tapes obtained by The Times enabled reporters to trace an airstrike on a Syrian camp for displaced families to a Russian pilot."

Related Topics

Syria Russia New York August December From Refugee

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of mother of ..

44 seconds ago

Protecting rights of the disabled collective respo ..

46 seconds ago

Stock markets mixed on Chinese data, US tariffs

48 seconds ago

PTI leader vows to fulfill government commitments

52 seconds ago

More than Rs.2 billion allocated for development i ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of balloon cyli ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.