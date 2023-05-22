UrduPoint.com

Defense Ministry, FSB Brief Putin On Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Belgorod - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Defense Ministry, FSB Brief Putin on Ukrainian Sabotage Group Near Belgorod - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Service reported to President Vladimir Putin about an attempt to break into the Belgorod region by Ukrainian saboteurs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the region.

"The Ministry of Defense, the FSB and the Border Service reported to the Russian president ... about an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to break into the Belgorod region. Work is underway to push them out of the Russian territory and destroy this sabotage group.

There are enough forces and resources on the spot," Peskov said.

The purpose of sabotage acts, like the one in the Belgorod region, is to divert attention from what is going on in the city of Bakhmut and to minimize the political effect of the loss of city by Kiev, the official added.

On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that storm troops of the Wagner Group private military company, supported by the artillery and aviation of the Russian armed forces, had completed the liberation of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first admitted that Ukrainian forces had lost control over Bakhmut, but later denied that Russia had taken full control of the city.

