Open Menu

Defense Ministry & GCC Organize Training Courses, Workshops To Enhance Military-media Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Defense Ministry & GCC organize training courses, workshops to enhance military-media cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), represented by the Military Affairs Sector, organized specialized training courses and workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah, aimed at developing military-media capabilities and cooperation in the participating entities within the GCC system.

A presentation demonstrated the participation of specialists in the General Department for Strategic Communication at the Deputy Ministry for Strategic Affairs, several of the ministry's employees, the media and public relations departments in the ministries of defense from the GCC member countries, the GCC Secretariat General, and the GCC Unified Military Command.

The first course entitled "Professional Photography Skills" reviewed the methods and concepts of professional photography and their areas of use, to learn about the latest production programs and processing programs, while the second course dealt with "Professional Directing Skills," including the latest directing techniques and specialized devices in this field, basic production stages, and the director's role during them.

The General Department for Strategic Communication at the Deputy Ministry for Strategic Affairs organized a workshop at the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces Institute in Jeddah entitled "Media Content Industry," which dealt with introducing the content industry, its types, and ways to create and develop them.

Related Topics

Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Media From Industry

Recent Stories

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today ..

IPP to hold its first power show in Jahanian today

22 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

2 hours ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

12 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

12 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

15 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

16 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World