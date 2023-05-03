UrduPoint.com

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance On Nuclear Deterrence

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance on Nuclear Deterrence

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday informed foreign military attaches about the country's stance on nuclear deterrence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday informed foreign military attaches about the country's stance on nuclear deterrence.

According to the ministry, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin held a briefing for military attaches from partner countries.

"On the basis of doctrinal documents, Russian approaches to nuclear deterrence have been brought up. It was noted that the activities of Russia in the field of nuclear deterrence are of a defensive nature and are aimed at guaranteed protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

