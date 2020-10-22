Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh Reported 40 More Casualties

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported 40 more deaths of its soldiers

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) On Thursday, the Defense Ministry of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reported 40 more deaths of its soldiers.

According to the Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh's military death toll reached 873 since the conflict in the region ignited back in September.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the beginning of which dates back to 1988, faced a fresh escalation on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have agreed to two Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefires, but according to reports, both deals were short-lived.