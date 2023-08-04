Open Menu

Defense Ministry's Statements Contain Information About Ukrainian Attacks - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) All information about Ukrainian attacks are in the Russian Defense Ministry's statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about reports about alleged damage to a warship in Novorossiysk.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Ukraine attempted to attack a Russian naval base in the city of Novorossiysk overnight with two unmanned boats, which were detected and destroyed by Russia's warships.

Peskov did not comment on Ukraine's attack on the naval base. When reporters asked about videos of a damaged Russian warship shared online, the spokesman said that the Defense Ministry's statement has all necessary information.

"This concerns a special military operation, here you need to address questions to the Defense Ministry and focus on the information provided by the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.

